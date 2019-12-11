Youth in medical field serving country: Dr. Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday said the youth was serving the country by introducing latest technology in medical field.

She said this while participating in 2-day conference being held under the auspices of COMSATS University on the subject of 7th International Symposium on Biomedical Materials.

On this occasion, Director COMSATS University Lahore Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas, Rector COMSATS University Islamabad Prof Dr Raheel Qamar, Dr Ehtisham, Dr Shehla, faculty members and a large number of male and female students were present.

Administration of COMSATS University apprised Dr Yasmin Rashid in detail about the benefits of the conference and services being rendered in biomedical field.

Speakers also highlighted the importance of using latest technology in medical field.

While addressing the participants, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that she congratulated administration of COMSATS University for organizing such a conference on a very important issue.

"Our youth is serving our country by introducing latest technology in medical field," she added.

According to the vision of Prime Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar maximum facilities were being provided to the patients in government hospitals. Private sector should work in collaboration with the government in order to lend helping hand to serve the ailing and distressed humanity, she added.

Provision of excellent trauma facilities would be ensured in all government hospital across Punjab. Male and female students were being imparted with latest medical knowledge in all medical institutions of Punjab, she said.

By adopting latest science and technology facilities present challenges could be effectively dealt with in medical field. "It is heartening to see foreign medical specialists for introducing latest technology in medical fields," she added.