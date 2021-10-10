UrduPoint.com

Youth Inclusion In National Job Market, Govt's Foremost Priority: Usman Dar

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Sunday said that the government was striving to include maximum number of young people into the national job market by creating massive employment opportunities under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

In a statement, he said so far over 33,000 youth got various jobs as there has been a massive increase in the economic activity due to disbursement of a large number of soft loans amounting to Rs 21 billion under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme of KJP.

He said concessionary loans of Rs 2.6 billion has been disbursed among youth during the last two weeks as the partner banks of KJP had expedited loan disbursement process.

The SAPM said efforts were being made to ensure equal distribution of the resources among the youth in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wanted to make the young people successful by providing gainful employment and meaningful engagement.

Meanwhile, he tweeted a success story of Mehwish Hayat who succeeded to open her own beauty salon after getting soft loan under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

In a video message, Mehwish who is from Karachi, extended gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the KJP team for helping in fulfilling her dream of establishing her own business.

