Youth injured during robbery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A youth was injured over resistance in a robbery in chak Jhumrah police limits.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that Muhammad Saqib of Chak 189 Gaidri was going home when he was intercepted by robbers and they opened firing over resistance.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital while the police registered a caseand started investigation.