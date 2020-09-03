Youth injured in firing incident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :A 25-year-old man injured in firing incident over the old enmity, police sources said Thursday.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Kashif, son of Khan Muhammad.

The incident was reported at his native town where unidentified accused shot and injured the man.

Rescuers shifted the man to DHQ hospital.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.