Youth injured in gun attack

(@FahadShabbir)

Unknown armed accused opened fire and severely injured a youth over old enmity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Unknown armed accused opened fire and severely injured a youth over old enmity.

According to Rescue sources, 30-year-old Nadeem, a motorcyclist was shot and injured by unknown persons due to old enmity near Head marala police station.

Rescue 1122 took timely action, provided first aid and shifted the injured to a local hospital.