Youth Injured In Protest

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023

Youth injured in protest

A youth here on Wednesday was injured by a bullet fired from unknown direction during protest against arrest of PTI's leader Imran Khan, the police said

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :A youth here on Wednesday was injured by a bullet fired from unknown direction during protest against arrest of PTI's leader Imran Khan, the police said.

The victim namely Rafaqat Ali was shifted to Sahiwal earlier from THQ hospital where he brought following critical wounds.

Meanwhile, violent protest has been continued against Imran Khan's arrest where angry demonstrators pelted stones at the police.

The security forces resorted to aerial firing to disperse the protesters.

DPO Eisa Khan called more police contingents to start operation against the protesters to avert untoward situation.

