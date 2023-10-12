Youth is a valuable asset of the country: Ibrahim Hasan

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Transport, Minerals and Livestock Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that the youth was a valuable asset of the country and fortunately, they were in the majority in the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Transport, Minerals and Livestock Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that the youth was a valuable asset of the country and fortunately, they were in the majority in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing the swearing ceremony of the volunteers of the leading governance organized at the Punjab Arts Council here Thursday.

Ibrahim said that Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the cabinet were working without any salary or benefits while in over two weeks, 10,000 people had registered themselves as volunteers.

“The tax money of the people is being saved by the austerity policy of the chief minister, he said, adding wherever the Chief Minister of Punjab visits, he bears the expenses himself.”

He said the purpose of these initiatives of the Punjab government was to work for the welfare of the people beyond personal interests.

In the development program of the national agenda, the sector of agriculture, livestock, minerals and information technology was at the top, he said and added that as the Minister of Local Government, for the first time, he made direct bids for the cattle market, from which five billion 77 crores rupees were earned.

The minister said that under the austerity campaign, the monthly expenses of the Lahore Waste Management Company were reduced by Rs 100 million.

Ibrahim said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with natural resources and Pakistan has the second-largest deposit of salt and ranked third in the world in copper deposits.

Punjab contributes 75 per cent of the poultry industry in Pakistan and in terms of animals, Punjab contributes 45 per cent of beef meat and 35 per cent of mutton meat.

The minister said halal meat export would be an important step and the establishment of Dairy Free Zone was ongoing in different districts of Punjab.

“If hard work is done, Punjab can become the food capital of the whole world, “he added.

Volunteers Sadaf Zubair, Focal Person of Leading Governance addressed the audience and shared her ideas about the efforts and the passion of the youth for the betterment and establishment of VLG. At the end of the ceremony, the provincial minister administered the oath to the volunteer youth.