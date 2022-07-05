UrduPoint.com

Youth Is Asset Of Future: Senator Samina Zehri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Youth is asset of future: Senator Samina Zehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz said on Tuesday youth is the asset and it is the national responsibility to guide the youth in the right direction for the future,the nations that focus on their youth, progress rapidly.

She said while addressing to a delegation that the youth of Balochistan had shown their technical and scientific skills in every field and brought prestige to Pakistan.

She said that we should attract the young generation towards education and take the people of Balochistan out of ignorance.

She said that it was the responsibility of all of us to create opportunities for higher and vocational education for the youth of Balochistan.

"Youth is the architect of our future,she said."Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri expressed that the youth of Balochistan would set an example for the world in the field of education, sports, technical education and art.

She further emphasized that youth of the province had grabbed remarkable achievements despite of scanty resources in the past,the youth would strive hard to brighten the future of Pakistani nation,she vowed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Sports Education Young Guide Progress All

Recent Stories

Salman Rafique, Emir ozbey visit PKLI

Salman Rafique, Emir ozbey visit PKLI

11 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja uses bulletproof vehicle due to securit ..

Ramiz Raja uses bulletproof vehicle due to security threat

50 minutes ago
 Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

2 hours ago
 President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

3 hours ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.