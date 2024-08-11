Youth is future of Pakistan; Rana Mashhood

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that youth comprising 65 percent of the population was the future of Pakistan.

Talking to APP here Sunday, Mashhood said the young generation can play a major role in the prosperity and stability of the country and Pakistan has a talented youth and has a pivotal role in advancing the country towards fast-paced development.

“We are dedicated to preparing our youth to excel in diverse fields, from technology-driven industries to traditional crafts. This holistic approach will enable them to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan's socio-economic development," he added.

The Chairman PMYP added that youth were misled in the recent past from the right path, “We know what is happening in Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Libya and Yemen; where youth is on the street, unemployed and without education.”

The same attempt, he said was also made here to destroy Pakistan but Pakistan under the slogan of Azm-e-Istehkam” or the Resolve for Stability has a comprehensive plan showing Pakistan’s commitment to securing long-term stability including economic, diplomatic and security components to achieve a stable and prosperous Pakistan.

