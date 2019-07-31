Youth is ray of hope for country : Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

(@imziishan)

Chief of Army Staff , General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that young generation should play its due role in leading the country to progress and prosperity

Army Chief said this during an interaction with the youth undergoing annual internship program at ISPR.

Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa said that Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth and future of Pakistan belongs to them.

He expressed full confidence in Pakistani youth.He said that Pakistan had been subjected to numerous challenges especially during the last two decades. Pakistani nation and its armed forces have successfully withstood the challenges and in that youth has played a lead role.COAS advised the youth to have confidence in themselves, adhere to merit, follow rule of law, and don't look for shortcuts in life for success