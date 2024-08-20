Youth Is The Symbol Of Pakistan’s Development; Rana Mashhood
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said that Youth was the hope and symbol of the development of Pakistan.
Addressing the ceremony titled “Story of Pakistan and Role of Youth” at the National Youth Convention, he said that Pakistan has a talented youth and has a central role in progressing the country towards fast-paced development.
He said that the emergence of Pakistan on Aug 14, 1947, was the result of our forefathers' sacrifices and our today’s generation was martyring for that cause laid by the founders for which they achieved a separate homeland.
“We need to set aside our differences and work committedly for unity, integrity, and economic stability”, he said and added that youth were misinformed in the recent past from the right path, “We know what is happening in Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Libya and Yemen; where youth is on the street, unemployed, and without education.”
The same attempt was also made here to destroy Pakistan but Pakistan under the slogan of Azm-e-Istehkam” or the Resolve for Stability has a comprehensive plan showing Pakistan’s commitment to securing long-term stability including economic, diplomatic, and security components to achieve a stable and prosperous Pakistan.
The Chairman PMYP said that Nawaz Sharif had made the country’s defence stronger by making atomic explosions on May 28, 1998, started by former Prime Minister Zuifqar Ali Bhutto and no one could dare to cast an evil eye on it
Rana said the government under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking various initiatives to highlight the potential and provide more employment opportunities to the youth under the PMYP including, PM Skill Development Programs (NAVTTC), PM Youth Laptop Scheme, Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, Youth business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, PM Youth Internship Program, National Innovation Award, setting up of the PM National Youth Council, PM National Volunteer Corps, PM Digital Youth Hub, PM Talent Hunt, Youth sports League, PM Sports academies, Green Energy Solarization and PM Green Youth Movement to empower the future generations.
He said that PMYP core components were structured around the "4E’s": Education, Employment, Engagement, and Environment and these four pillars were the focus of the ongoing youth-focused initiatives across the country.
"Let us work together to ensure that the pathways they pursue today lead to a more prosperous and sustainable future for all".
