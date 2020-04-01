UrduPoint.com
Youth Keen To Join PM Corona Relief Tiger Force

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI-Sindh), Halim Adil Shaikh here on Wednesday said youth from across the province were keen to join the Corona Relief Tiger Force announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to APP, he said the program had been placed on citizen portal enabling youngsters to get themselves registered as its members and help masses exposed to difficult situation due to COVID pandemic.

"The exercise is to be above party line and we can witness both young and women professionals as well as students expressing their desire to be part of the tiger force," he said.

Shaikh said volunteers of the TF would be provided needed orientation as well as relevant hands-on training to reach the masses in general and members of marginalized sections in particular.

"As per directives of the Prime Minister, the focus will be be given to reach the people and ensure equitable distribution of relief goods as well as any other needed assistance," he said

More Stories From Pakistan

