Youth key to Pakistan’s progress: Rana Mashhood

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said on Friday students in Pakistani universities, colleges, and schools represent the nation’s future.

Addressing the 'Technology and Entrepreneurship Summit and Expo 2025' at the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) as the chief guest, he expressed confidence in Pakistan’s bright future, as reflected in the enthusiasm and potential of its youth.

He highlighted that the first youth policy was introduced by Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in 2010. Under this initiative, one million laptops were distributed across Punjab and Pakistan, propelling the country to the third or fourth position globally in entrepreneurship. He noted that Pakistan had made significant technological advancements, recalling that in 1997, Nawaz Sharif introduced optical fiber, and by 1998, Pakistan had emerged as an 'Asian Tiger'. However, due to policy discontinuity and abrupt government changes, progress was hindered. He stressed the need to move forward and achieve national goals through hard work and dedication.

Rana Mashhood underscored the critical role of youth in Pakistan’s development, noting that 70pc of the population comprises young people. To compete globally, he urged students to focus on research, assuring them that the government is taking strong measures for their welfare. He encouraged young minds to take advantage of Federal and provincial startup schemes.

Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, along with Dr. Muhammad Afzal Butt, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Dr. Tariq Mahmood, Dr. Muhammad Usman Ashraf, Dr. Muhammad Rashid Hafeez, Dr. Syeda Sadia, Dr. Shagufta Firdous, and Maham Khan, among other e-business leaders and motivational speakers, participated in the event.

He highlighted the importance of self-compassion, clear intentions, and unwavering commitment to personal and national progress. He urged students not to neglect literature alongside technological advancements. Referring to past achievements, he noted that in 2016, Mian Nawaz Sharif had freed Pakistan from IMF dependency.

The chairman further stated that 280,000 teachers and thousands of lecturers were recruited during the previous government. He praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for ensuring merit-based appointments of vice-chancellors in Punjab’s universities, providing capable students with strong mentorship. He added that Punjab’s education system outperforms other provinces, enabling children of laborers and hardworking individuals to secure top positions in universities and board exams.

Rana Mashhood Ahmed announced the activation of Youth Development Centres in every university, offering students opportunities to access top global institutions. He also revealed that the Digital Hub portal will be inaugurated on February 28, promising a one-click gateway to the world. Additionally, he highlighted the Prime Minister’s imposition of an education emergency, reaffirming the government’s commitment to educational reforms.

He warned that Pakistan is facing a 'Fifth Generation War', with efforts to spread despair among the youth. However, he remained optimistic, stating that the world recognizes Pakistan as a valuable partner. This year alone, 1.2 million white- and blue-collar jobs have been created.

Concluding his address, he said that success lies in adhering to Quaid-e-Azam’s principles of 'Faith, Unity, and Discipline'. He reassured that all institutions are aligned and working collectively for youth empowerment.