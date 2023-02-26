UrduPoint.com

Youth Kidnapped For Ransom Rescued By Police: SP Malik Habib

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Youth kidnapped for ransom rescued by Police: SP Malik Habib

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The Saddar Police, through a grand operation, have rescued the youth kidnapped for a ransom of 0.3 million dollars.

Giving details about the incident, SP Saddar Division Malik Habib told the media that the 20-year-old youth was abducted from the limits of the Police Station Badaber on January 20, adding the kidnappers had demanded 300,000 Dollars for his release.

He said that the victim was kept in a mountain cave in Terah hilly areas of the Khyber and Orakzai districts.

He was kept in different places and subjected to torture and voice messages were sent to the family, the SP Saddar added.

He said the abducted youth belonged to Dir area Patrak and was a student of a religious seminary in Peshawar.

He was invited by a Facebook friend Saddam and abducted in Scheme Chowk by being forcefully injected with anesthesia, SP Habib added.

The suspects involved in the kidnapping managed to flee, he informed.

Police have started a series of raids in Peshawar to nab the accused.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police National Accountability Bureau Kidnapping Police Station Facebook Student Dir Saddar January Family Media From Million

Recent Stories

Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach p ..

Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach programmes to Rohingyas

29 minutes ago
 SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment se ..

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer expe ..

2 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputi ..

Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputies

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.