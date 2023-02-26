Youth kidnapped for ransom rescued by Police: SP Malik Habib

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The Saddar Police, through a grand operation, have rescued the youth kidnapped for a ransom of 0.3 million dollars.

Giving details about the incident, SP Saddar Division Malik Habib told the media that the 20-year-old youth was abducted from the limits of the Police Station Badaber on January 20, adding the kidnappers had demanded 300,000 Dollars for his release.

He said that the victim was kept in a mountain cave in Terah hilly areas of the Khyber and Orakzai districts.

He was kept in different places and subjected to torture and voice messages were sent to the family, the SP Saddar added.

He said the abducted youth belonged to Dir area Patrak and was a student of a religious seminary in Peshawar.

He was invited by a Facebook friend Saddam and abducted in Scheme Chowk by being forcefully injected with anesthesia, SP Habib added.

The suspects involved in the kidnapping managed to flee, he informed.

Police have started a series of raids in Peshawar to nab the accused.