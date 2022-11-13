Youth kidnapped over old enmity, recovered safely

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :The police have recovered a youth from a forest who was kidnapped by three outlaws over old enmity in the limits of Sanawan police station.

According to a police spokesperson, three outlaws have kidnapped a youth namely Adnan over old enmity.

Upon receiving the information, a police team led by SHO Sanawan Malik Ramzan Shahid raided and recovered the abducted youth safely.

The case of kidnapping and snatching a motorcycle was registered against the accused.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmad Nawaz Shah has announced commendatory certificates and cash rewards for the police team.

The people of the area chanted slogans in favor of the Punjab police over the safe recovery of youth.