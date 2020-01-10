Youth killed, 1 injured in road mishap in Sargodha

A youth man was killed while another injured in a road accident in Jauhrabad police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A youth man was killed while another injured in a road accident in Jauhrabad police limits.

Police sources said Friday that Muhammad Tahir resident of Bhera along with his companion Mudassar Iqbal was moving on a motorcycle on Sargodha- Khushab road when a recklessly driven passenger Van hit the motorbike near River Jhelum Bride; as a result Tahir died on the spot while Mudassar injured.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital Jauhrabad; police registered case.