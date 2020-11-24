UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Youth killed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :A youth was killed, while his friend suffered serious injuries in motorcycles collision near Bhalowali,Seokey road.

According to Rescue-1122 here on Tuesday,Saqib Liaqat (21) along with his friend Umair (20), was traveling on motorcycle when it collided with another speeding two-wheeler near village Trigri Sharif, Bhalowali Seokey road, tehsil Daska.

Consequently,Saqib died on the spot,while Umair suffered critical injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to Daska Civil hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

