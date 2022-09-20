Youth killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :A young boy was killed when his loaded rickshaw overturned near Tandlianwala on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 said that the victim was identified as Tariq Yousaf,r/o mohala Hussainabad.

Rescue team handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.