Youth Killed
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :A young boy was killed when his loaded rickshaw overturned near Tandlianwala on Tuesday.
Rescue-1122 said that the victim was identified as Tariq Yousaf,r/o mohala Hussainabad.
Rescue team handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.
