Youth Killed
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A youth was killed in motorcycle-truck collision near Dhidowali Interchange, Daska Road, Sialkot.
Rescue 1122 said here on Friday,the victim, Zeeshan,23-year-old, was shifted to local hospital.
Concerned police launched investigation.
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
