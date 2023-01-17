Youth killed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :A mentally-challenged young man was killed after being hit by train near Kacha phatak in Factory area police limits here on Tuesday.

Police said that the victim, Abid (25) r/o factory area, was crossing the rail track on foot,when Millat train crushed him to death.

Rescue 1122 team and Railway police reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.