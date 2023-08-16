Open Menu

Youth Killed

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Youth killed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :A youth was killed here at Chak no 11 SB in jurisdiction of Kot Momin police precincts on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Jawad had suspicious about Husnain of same locality that he had developed illicit relations with his sister.

On the day of the incident, the accused Jawad along with his three accomplices opened indiscriminate firing at Husnain after exchanging harsh words, killing him on the spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirs and started investigation.

