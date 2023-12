(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) A youth was killed between the two groups over enmity in village Kotli Bhago, here on Friday.

According to the rescue spokesperson, Abdul Rehman (25) was killed during exchange of fire between the two groups over enmity near Mohabbat Khan Filling Station.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the local police.

Police have started investigation in this regard.