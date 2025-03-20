Youth Killed
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A youth was killed in the jurisdiction of Karor Lal Eisan police station on Thursday.
According to the police, Shoaib of Layyah was allegedly murdered by Adnan.
The motive behind the murder remained unclear.
The police are investigating whether it was the result of rivalry or an old enmity.
