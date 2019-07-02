Youth killed, 2 injured in old rivalry in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :A youth was killed while two others sustained bullet injuries over an old rivalry in the area of Sitiana police station.

Police said on Tuesday that 35-year-old Nafees along with his brother Imran (30) and niece Noor (9) was present outside his house in Mohallah Sharifpura Sitiana Road when his rivals opened indiscriminate fire.

As a result, Nafees received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot while his brother and niece were shifted to hospital in critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.