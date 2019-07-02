UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Killed, 2 Injured In Old Rivalry In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 03:59 PM

Youth killed, 2 injured in old rivalry in Faisalabad

A youth was killed while two others sustained bullet injuries over an old rivalry in the area of Sitiana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :A youth was killed while two others sustained bullet injuries over an old rivalry in the area of Sitiana police station.

Police said on Tuesday that 35-year-old Nafees along with his brother Imran (30) and niece Noor (9) was present outside his house in Mohallah Sharifpura Sitiana Road when his rivals opened indiscriminate fire.

As a result, Nafees received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot while his brother and niece were shifted to hospital in critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Road Died

Recent Stories

Hassan Ali, Sana Mir thank PM Imran for including ..

11 minutes ago

MPA Tahir Jamil pressuring maid’s family to drop ..

27 minutes ago

Chinese doctors conduct 5G-assisted remote orthope ..

50 seconds ago

German car sales fall back in June

53 seconds ago

Police arrest 281 criminals with contraband in Jun ..

55 seconds ago

China leads the world in IoT: GSMA

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.