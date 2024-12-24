Open Menu

Youth Killed, 20 Injured In Bus-van Collision

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A youth was killed while twenty others sustained injuries

after a bus collided with a van while trying to save a motorcyclist

at Multan-Burewala road, historically called Delhi road, here

on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at Mana Morh, some seven kilometers

away from the city when a bus travelling from Karachi to Kasur

collided head on with a van while trying to save a motorcycle rider.

The accident left 14-year old motorcycle rider Abdullah dead

and 20 passengers of the bus and van including four women

sustained injuries, five of them seriously.

Rescue 1122 teams had to cut the body of bus to retrieve bus

driver and some other passengers. The victims were rushed to

THQ hospital after first aid treatment.

On the orders of deputy commissioner Vehari, MS THQ hospital

Burewala called more doctors and paramedical staff to provide

treatment to injured.

APP/aaj

