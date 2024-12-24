Youth Killed, 20 Injured In Bus-van Collision
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A youth was killed while twenty others sustained injuries
after a bus collided with a van while trying to save a motorcyclist
at Multan-Burewala road, historically called Delhi road, here
on Tuesday.
The accident occurred at Mana Morh, some seven kilometers
away from the city when a bus travelling from Karachi to Kasur
collided head on with a van while trying to save a motorcycle rider.
The accident left 14-year old motorcycle rider Abdullah dead
and 20 passengers of the bus and van including four women
sustained injuries, five of them seriously.
Rescue 1122 teams had to cut the body of bus to retrieve bus
driver and some other passengers. The victims were rushed to
THQ hospital after first aid treatment.
On the orders of deputy commissioner Vehari, MS THQ hospital
Burewala called more doctors and paramedical staff to provide
treatment to injured.
APP/aaj
