Youth Killed, 5 Injured In Road Mishaps In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:51 PM

Youth killed, 5 injured in road mishaps in Sargodha

A young man was killed while five others injured in a road accident in Jhaal Chakian police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :A young man was killed while five others injured in a road accident in Jhaal Chakian police limits.

Police spokesman on Thursday said that a loaded Motorcycle Rickshaw was moving on Sargodha- Khushab road when a recklessly drivers Trawler hit the Rickshaw near Chak 67/NB Chakian; as a result a passenger Irfan Ali died on the spot while five including Zeeshan, Naveed, Suleman and others injured.

The injured were shifted to local hospital.

Police have registered case.

