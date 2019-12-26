Youth killed, 5 injured in road mishaps in Sargodha

A young man was killed while five others injured in a road accident in Jhaal Chakian police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :A young man was killed while five others injured in a road accident in Jhaal Chakian police limits.

Police spokesman on Thursday said that a loaded Motorcycle Rickshaw was moving on Sargodha- Khushab road when a recklessly drivers Trawler hit the Rickshaw near Chak 67/NB Chakian; as a result a passenger Irfan Ali died on the spot while five including Zeeshan, Naveed, Suleman and others injured.

The injured were shifted to local hospital.

Police have registered case.