Youth Killed After Being Hit By Tractor Trolley In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 10:30 AM

Youth killed after being hit by tractor trolley in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :A 27-year old youngster killed after being struck by a tractor trolly in Lahore on wee hours of Thursday.

According to Police rescue teams, the incident took place near Shanghai pull area of the city.

The killed boy identified as Faheem Ashraf, whose body was shifted to General Hospital by police and rescue 1122 after they completed initial investigation, Police officials said.

The trolley driver responsible for the death fled the spot before police could apprehend him, police said, adding,They filed an FIR into the case and started investigation into the matter.

