Youth killed after car ran over him

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :A youth was crushed to death after motorcycle collided with a car near Farrukh town fertilizer factory on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, a 24 years old youth namely Muhammad Bilal was going somewhere riding on motorcycle when a speeding car ran over him near fertilizer factory.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.