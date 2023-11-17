Youth killed, another hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) A youth was killed while another sustained injuries as a mini oil tanker hit a motorcycle near Chowk Godar.

According to Rescue officials, a mini oil tanker carrying 30,000 litres oil was going to Multan from Karachi and hit a motorcycle near Chowk Godar in which 22 years old youngster named Sajid s/o Ghulam Sarwar was died on the spot.

While Mujahid sustained serious injuries and was shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Chowk Qureshi police have registered the case and started legal action into the incident.

