Youth Killed, Another Injured In Abbottabad
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A youth was shot dead while another critically injured when an assailant attacked them in the jurisdiction of Changla Gali police station, Abbottabad, police informed on Sunday.
The crime took place in a private housing society in Simbar.
Following the incident, the victim’s family and local residents staged a protest, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. The enraged protesters also set fire to parts of the private society.
The deceased has been identified as Imran Abbasi, while the injured as Dilbar.
Authorities are investigating the incident, and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect.
