Youth killed, another injured in accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :A youth was killed while another was injured when a bus hit a motorcycle near islam Medical College, Pasrur Road, on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 20-year-old Owais and 22-year-old Asif were injured when a passenger bus hit their motorcycle near Islam Medical College.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured in acritical condition to a local hospital where Owais succumbed to his injuries on wayto the hospital.