Youth Killed, Another Injured On Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 12:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :A collision between a bus and a motorcycle left a youth dead while another was injured on Tuesday.
According to the spokesperson Rescue 1122 said that two boys were riding on a motorcycle when they collided with a bus near Banga Chak on Jhumra-sangla road .
As a result , Zubair, 17, died on the spot while Tazeem was injured.
The body was handed over to police while the injured was shifted to a localhospital.