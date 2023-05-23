Youth killed, another injured on road

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :A collision between a bus and a motorcycle left a youth dead while another was injured on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson Rescue 1122 said that two boys were riding on a motorcycle when they collided with a bus near Banga Chak on Jhumra-sangla road .

As a result , Zubair, 17, died on the spot while Tazeem was injured.

The body was handed over to police while the injured was shifted to a localhospital.