Youth Killed, Another Injured On Road
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 01:10 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A youth was killed while another sustained injuries in the area of Mansoorabad
police station.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Saturday that a speeding car hit a roadside tree
near Raza Garden on West Canal Road.
As a result, 18-year-old Asad Imran of Chak No 203-RB Malik Pur died on the spot
whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Faizan Umar to Allied Hospital-1 in a critical condition.
