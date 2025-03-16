Open Menu

Youth Killed, Another Injured On Road

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Youth killed, another injured on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A youth was killed while another sustained injuries in the area of Mansoorabad

police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Saturday that a speeding car hit a roadside tree

near Raza Garden on West Canal Road.

As a result, 18-year-old Asad Imran of Chak No 203-RB Malik Pur died on the spot

whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Faizan Umar to Allied Hospital-1 in a critical condition.

