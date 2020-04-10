Youth killed, another injured over old enmity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) -:A youth was shot dead while his friend sustained bullet injuries over an old enmity in a nearby village on Thursday late night.

According to police, Ahmed along with his friend Irfan of Chak No 74-GB were passing through a street when Aashir alias Shouki allegedly opened fire at them.

Both the motorcyclists received bullet injuries. Ahmed succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital while Irfan under treatment in the hospital.

Police have registered a case against the accused.