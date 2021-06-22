Youth Killed As Car Plunges Into Canal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A youth was killed, while another suffered injuries in accident in Bhalwal police limits on Tuesday.
Police said that Muhammad Ali, resident of chak 9 NB Lokari along with his friend Saud,was travelling in a car to Sargodha city when Ali lost his control over the speeding car and the vehicle fell into canal.
Consequently,he drowned and Saud got injured.
Rescue-1122 recovered the body and injured person and shifted them to THQ hospital Bhalwal.