Youth Killed As Car Plunges Into Canal

Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A youth was killed, while another suffered injuries in accident in Bhalwal police limits on Tuesday.

Police said that Muhammad Ali, resident of chak 9 NB Lokari along with his friend Saud,was travelling in a car to Sargodha city when Ali lost his control over the speeding car and the vehicle fell into canal.

Consequently,he drowned and Saud got injured.

Rescue-1122 recovered the body and injured person and shifted them to THQ hospital Bhalwal.

