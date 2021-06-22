Youth killed as car plunges into canal

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A youth was killed, while another suffered injuries in accident in Bhalwal police limits on Tuesday.

Police said that Muhammad Ali, resident of chak 9 NB Lokari along with his friend Saud,was travelling in a car to Sargodha city when Ali lost his control over the speeding car and the vehicle fell into canal.

Consequently,he drowned and Saud got injured.

Rescue-1122 recovered the body and injured person and shifted them to THQ hospital Bhalwal.