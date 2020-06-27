UrduPoint.com
Youth Killed As Gun Goes Off In Mianwali

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 04:08 PM

A youth was killed when a gun went off accidently while cleaning, in the precincts of Chashma police station

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :A youth was killed when a gun went off accidently while cleaning, in the precincts of Chashma police station.

Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Ikhlaq (21) resident of Pani Khel village was cleaning the gun of his father when it went off accidently. He receivedbullet injuries and died on the spot.

Police are investigating.

