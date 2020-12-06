UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Killed As Head Scarf Entangled With Machine

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 12:30 PM

Youth killed as head scarf entangled with machine

KASUR, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :A youth was killed while working on a corn cob grains separating machine in a nearby village on Sunday.

According to police, Khan Bahadur (16) along with others was working on a corn cobs machine in fields near Garheywala Kot village when his head scarf entangled with the machine.

The machine wrapped his scarf with a yank, due to which, the head of Khan Bahadur separated from the body.

Khudian police have handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

19 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

12 hours ago

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

12 hours ago

UN chief welcomes Kuwait's efforts in building bri ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.