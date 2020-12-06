Youth killed as head scarf entangled with machine

KASUR, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :A youth was killed while working on a corn cob grains separating machine in a nearby village on Sunday.

According to police, Khan Bahadur (16) along with others was working on a corn cobs machine in fields near Garheywala Kot village when his head scarf entangled with the machine.

The machine wrapped his scarf with a yank, due to which, the head of Khan Bahadur separated from the body.

Khudian police have handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.