Youth killed as making tik tok vedio in Kandhkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A youth killed while making a Tik Tok vedio in Kandhkot on Saturday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :A youth killed while making a Tik Tok vedio in Kandhkot on Saturday.

According to Police, 19-year-old boy resident of Peer Bakhsh Bhanghwar in Kandhkot city district of Kashmore-Kandhkot, resorted to aerial firing for making a TikTok video but he himself became the victim of one of the bullets.

He was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to his wounds.