Youth Killed As Making Tik Tok Vedio In Kandhkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2022 | 08:08 PM

According to Police, 19-year-old boy resident of Peer Bakhsh Bhanghwar in Kandhkot city district of Kashmore-Kandhkot, resorted to aerial firing for making a TikTok video but he himself became the victim of one of the bullets.

He was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to his wounds.

