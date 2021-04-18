UrduPoint.com
Youth Killed As Pistol Goes Off Accidentally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :A youth was killed when a pistol went off accidentally, in the precincts of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Ahmad resident of Warispura went to Chak No.

24-GB to see his friend Yasir Jameel when the trigger of pistol, he was possessing pressed accidentally and a bullet hit Muhammad Ahmad, due to which, he suffered critical injuries. He was being shifted to hospital whenhe succumbed to his injuries.

Police were looking into the matter.

