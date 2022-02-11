Youth killed as speeding trailer ran over him

A youth was crushed to death while another sustained injuries as a trailer ran over their motorbike near Rohillanwali bypass road, some 40-kilometer away from here

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :A youth was crushed to death while another sustained injuries as a trailer ran over their motorbike near Rohillanwali bypass road, some 40-kilometer away from here.

According to details, a 22 years old youth namely Imtiaz Hussain Bhatti resdient of Qasim Bela Multan was going somewhere alongwith his friend riding on motorcycle when suddenly an over speeding trailer ran over them near Rohillanwali bypass road.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot while his accomplice sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team and police concerned reached on the spot.