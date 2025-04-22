Youth Killed As Tractor Overturns
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A driver lost his life when his rashly driven tractor overturned and
he came under the vehicle in Gullan Hatti area, in Ahmadpur East
tehsil on Tuesday.
Police said that Mazhar (25), resident of Gullan Hatti area was
driving a tractor when it went out of his control due to over-speeding.
He buried under the tractor and died on the spot.
The police have handed over the body to the heirs.
