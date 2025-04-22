Open Menu

Youth Killed As Tractor Overturns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Youth killed as tractor overturns

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A driver lost his life when his rashly driven tractor overturned and

he came under the vehicle in Gullan Hatti area, in Ahmadpur East

tehsil on Tuesday.

Police said that Mazhar (25), resident of Gullan Hatti area was

driving a tractor when it went out of his control due to over-speeding.

He buried under the tractor and died on the spot.

The police have handed over the body to the heirs.

