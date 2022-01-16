Youth killed as train hit him at Dhoke Chirgah Din Phattak

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :A 17-year old boy was killed on spot after being hit by a train here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident happened on Dhoke Chirgah Din Phattak, when 17 year old boy namely Sufian was hit by speeding train while crossing the railway track.

On getting information, the Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to District Headquarter Hospital for legal formalities.

However, the reason of the incident was not yet confirmed.