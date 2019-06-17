Youth Killed As Train Hits Motorbike In Sialkot
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 10:17 PM
A youth was killed while another sustained serious injuries when a train hit a motorcycle near Gunna Railway station on Monday
According to police, Dilawar (32) and a youth (18) who has yet to be identified were crossing railway level crossings near Gunna Railway station when Allama Iqbal Express Train hit the two-wheeler.
As a result, the unidentified youth died on the spot while Dilawar received severe injuries.
Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.
Police are investigating.