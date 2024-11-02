Open Menu

Youth Killed Breaking Up Fight Between Two Brothers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Youth killed breaking up fight between two brothers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A youth was killed when he attempted to break up a fight between two brothers in Saddar Jaranwala police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Khalid Masih and his brother Akram Masih were fighting over a domestic dispute near Adda Maharanwala when Khawesh alias Mitho interfered and tried to stop them but they hit him severely into sensitive parts.

As a result, Mitho received critical injuries died on the spot. The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jarranwala for postmortem while an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman added.

