Youth Killed Breaking Up Fight Between Two Brothers
Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A youth was killed when he attempted to break up a fight between two brothers in Saddar Jaranwala police limits.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Khalid Masih and his brother Akram Masih were fighting over a domestic dispute near Adda Maharanwala when Khawesh alias Mitho interfered and tried to stop them but they hit him severely into sensitive parts.
As a result, Mitho received critical injuries died on the spot. The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jarranwala for postmortem while an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
PTA blocks 113, 133 TikTok accounts
Punjab industries, commerce minister inaugurates construction sector expo
Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan
IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax shortfall
NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commission on judges’ appointments
Vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Your Style with the Latest Tech ..
First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday
FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana II case
Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist killed, wife injured in road accident15 seconds ago
-
PFA intensifies enforcement efforts20 seconds ago
-
Strengthening of health sector govt's top priority; CM10 minutes ago
-
Ayaz nominates five members for Judicial Commission10 minutes ago
-
PBCC conference calls for boost in quality, modern education10 minutes ago
-
Humayun Khan visits central jail Mardan10 minutes ago
-
CM message on International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists30 minutes ago
-
Cleaning of power transmission lines accelerated30 minutes ago
-
Bilawal takes notice of Sahil Solangi's death in police lockup30 minutes ago
-
First phase of Raiwind Ijtema to close tomorrow40 minutes ago
-
27 held for kite flying, one-wheeling, firing40 minutes ago
-
6 dead, 1526 injured in 1444 RTCs in Punjab40 minutes ago