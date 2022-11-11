Youth killed, brother injured over monetary dispute

A youth was killed while his brother sustained serious injuries over a monetary dispute in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :A youth was killed while his brother sustained serious injuries over a monetary dispute in the area of Millat Town police station.

SHO Millat Town Abdul Jabbar told APP that a youth, Nayab, resident of Shehzad Town Chak 119/J-B Rasool Nagar along with his brother Taimoor went to Makhan Bridge where some people were already present.

Nayab reportedly exchanged harsh words with them over a monetary dispute due to which the accused attacked Nayab with a stab and cut his throat in addition to inflicting serious injuries to his brother Taimoor.

Both injured were rushed to hospital where Nayab breathed his last whereas doctors were striving to save life of Taimoor. However, the accused managed to escape from the scene.

The police have registered a case and started investigation, the SHO added.