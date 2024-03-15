Open Menu

Youth Killed, Brother Injured Over Old Enmity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 09:50 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The rivals allegedly killed a youth in addition to inflicting serious injuries to his brother over an old enmity in the area of NishatAbad police station,here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that unidentified assailants intercepted Afzaal Aslam (24) resident of Chak No.

50-JB and his elder brother Akram (28) near Chak No.47-JB Mansooran Sargodha road late Thursday night and opened indiscriminate firing.

As a result,Afzaal died on the spot whereas, Rescue 1122 shifted his brother Akram in Allied Hospital-I in critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

