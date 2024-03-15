Youth Killed, Brother Injured Over Old Enmity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 09:50 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The rivals allegedly killed a youth in addition to inflicting serious injuries to his brother over an old enmity in the area of NishatAbad police station,here on Friday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that unidentified assailants intercepted Afzaal Aslam (24) resident of Chak No.
50-JB and his elder brother Akram (28) near Chak No.47-JB Mansooran Sargodha road late Thursday night and opened indiscriminate firing.
As a result,Afzaal died on the spot whereas, Rescue 1122 shifted his brother Akram in Allied Hospital-I in critical condition.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept
Spending Rs.80b in health dept still condition not satisfactory: Sarfraz Bugti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'10 hours ago
-
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions10 hours ago
-
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Prophet's Mosque10 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept10 hours ago
-
Spending Rs.80b in health dept still condition not satisfactory: Sarfraz Bugti10 hours ago
-
Pakistan deeply concerned about atrocities against people of Gaza11 hours ago
-
Bilal Yaseen for formulating policy for coming wheat procurement11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz led govt committed to ‘charter of economy & reconciliation’: Tarar11 hours ago
-
PML-N prioritizes performance, focuses on Punjab's Well-being: Ramesh11 hours ago
-
President of Azerbaijan felicitates President Zardari11 hours ago
-
ATC adjourns hearing of Askari Tower attack trial till April 311 hours ago
-
Chiniot mines and minerals reference adjourned till April 2311 hours ago