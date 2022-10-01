Youth killed by dacoits over resistance during dacoity bid

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Two armed dacoits shot and killed a youth over resistance during dacoity bid in limits of Shah Jamal police station.

According to police sources, two armed dacoits riding on motorcycle intercepted a youth namely Malik Munawar Hussain alias Pappa Sewra, near Head Bihar last night.

They opened fire and killed the youth over resistance while snatching motorcycle and escaped from there.

According to eyewitnesses, the bandits were equipped with Kalashnikovs and pistols.

Upon receiving the information, SHO Shah Jamal police station Muhammad Nawaz reached on the spot along with heavy police contingent and took the body into custody and shifted to RHC hospital Shahjamal for autopsy.

Police have registered the case and started legal action into the incident.

Police Crime Scene Unit and Forensic Team have collected evidence from the spot.

The deceased was a tractor driver by profession and was going on motorcycle for some work.