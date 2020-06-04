Youth killed by fake 'pir' in Mianwali

A young man was tortured to death here in Piplan police limits by a man claiming to be 'pir' faith healer

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :A young man was tortured to death here in Piplan police limits by a man claiming to be 'pir' faith healer .

Police sources said Thursday that due to his superstitions a middle aged man, Abdul Karim, resident of Iqbal Town Piplan, took his son Atif Shahzad ( 20) to a so-called faith healer Hamdan Shah for spiritual treatment whotortured the youth severely.

Young Atif died soon after the 'treatment'.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem and registered case against accused Hamdan Shah.