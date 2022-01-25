Youth killed by friend in Badhaber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :A seventeen-year-old youth was killed by his best friend for unknown reason in the outskirts Badhaber area here, police informed on Tuesday.

Complainant Sher Nawaz, brother of the deceased, told police that the accused Hamid of Burhankhel told him by phone that he had shot dead his brother.

Nawaz said when he reached the place of incident, he found his brother, Sher Baz Khan in injured and unconscious condition.

Nawaz said he rushed his injured brother to the city hospital where he died of severe bleeding. He told the police that Hamid was the murderer of his brother. Police shifted the body to Khyber Medical College for postmortem and said that the motive behind the killing would be exposed once the accused was arrested.