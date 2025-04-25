Youth killed by mentally unstable uncle in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Young man Azaaz on Friday was allegedly killed by his mentally unstable uncle in the Malikpura area of Abbottabad late last night.

According to police sources, Zeeshan, the uncle of the deceased, had come to stay at the home of his nephew Azaaz, located near Chatha Pull Malikpura.

During the night, when Azaaz was working on his computer, Zeeshan allegedly attacked him with a Bailan, striking him on the head multiple times. The assault proved fatal, and Azaaz died on the spot.

Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene but was soon intercepted by two patrolling officers from the City Police Station. Zeeshan reportedly confessed to killing his nephew.

A case has been registered against Zeeshan at the City Police Station, and further investigation is underway.